Taylor Swift makes Ed Sheeran engagement confession

Taylor Swift has revealed she did not tell Ed Sheeran about her engagement to Travis Kelce, with the British singer only finding out on Instagram.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (6 October), the 35-year-old was grilled on the apparent snub, though the singer said she had the “perfect explanation” as to why one of her “favourite people” didn’t receive a call.

She said that as Sheeran “doesn’t have a working phone”, she forgot to call him to share the news. “He’s like family. I love him. But he doesn’t have a phone,” she said.

Swift explained that in order to contact Sheeran, she must first email him before setting up a FaceTime. “He has to find an iPad. You have to give it to him like he’s a child,” she revealed.