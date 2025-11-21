Strictly legend addresses rumours of replacing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Angela Rippon has addressed rumours of her taking over presenting the show from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

The television presenter, who appeared on the show in 2023, posted a video to her Instagram page on Friday (21 November), following reports in the media that she is in the running to take over the job next year.

The 81-year-old described the reports as “rubbish”, clarifying she was asked about taking over the role by a reporter at a fundraising event.

She said: “It is always lovely to be asked, but no that is not going to happen in this case.”