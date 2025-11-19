Breaking Bad creator reveals how new show Pluribus nods to fan-favourite series

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has teased Easter eggs from his previous hit TV shows in his newest work Pluribus.

The screenwriter made his first return to the small screen since the conclusion of Better Call Saul in 2022 with Pluribus, which follows the most miserable person on Earth trying to save the world from happiness, played by familiar face Rhea Seehorn.

"We've got Breaking Bad Easter eggs, for sure Better Call Saul", Mr Gilligan told The Independent. "You gotta look quick, it happens fast, but there's at least one [The] X-Files Easter egg in episode one", he added.

Pluribus is available to stream on Apple TV.