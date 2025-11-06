Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus is about to drop, here’s how to stream in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been three years since Apple TV first snapped up the rights to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan’s new series, and the wait is almost over. After months of secrecy, Pluribus will finally premiere tomorrow.

Titled after the Latin word for “many”, the series stars Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn as a New Mexico author, who appears to be the only person unaffected by a mysterious global virus that makes everyone else inexplicably happy.

Seehorn, who was twice-nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Kim Wexler, leads a cast that also includes Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete), Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Apple TV has been drip-feeding cryptic teasers ever since the show was announced, with each one as mysterious as the last. But we won’t have long to wait to dive back into the mind of Vince Gilligan. Here’s when you can stream Pluribus in the UK, and what you need to know about the show ahead of its premiere.

Where to watch ‘Pluribus’ in the UK

Pluribus is an Apple TV original, so you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service if you want to watch the show. Apple TV costs £9.99 per month. But if you’re not already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV is home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, The Morning Show and more.

The first two episodes of Pluribus will be available to watch starting Friday 7 November at 2am GMT in the UK, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday until 26 December. There are nine episodes in total.

What is ‘Pluribus’ about?

Pluribus follows Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a misanthropic, creatively dissatisfied romance author, who finds herself the only person untouched by a mysterious global phenomenon that leaves everyone else in a state of bliss. That’s pretty much all we know, for now.

In 2022, Deadline compared Pluribus to The Twilight Zone, stating that it was set in our world and would explore human nature in unexpected ways. The trade publication added that it was “thought-provoking but not a morality tale”.

In 2023, Gilligan told Variety that, like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it takes place in Albuquerque, albeit a very different Albuquerque. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” Gilligan said. “And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

It’s not hard science fiction either. “I would call it mild science fiction. It does have a sci-fi element to it at its core, and there’s no crime, and no methamphetamine,” he said. “It’s going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks will react to it – whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between, but I know it’s a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on Saul.”

Given that several networks and platforms were chasing the rights to Pluribus, it could very well live up to the lofty heights of Breaking Bad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ted Lasso season 4