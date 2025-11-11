Novak Djokovic reveals what he really thinks about Jannik Sinner doping ban

Novak Djokovic has revealed what he truly thinks about Jannik Sinner's doping ban.

Earlier this year, the Italian tennis player accepted a three-month ban after settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency. He had twice tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024 and was initially cleared of wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after proving he had been contaminated by his physiotherapist, and faced no ban from the sport.

However, Wada appealed against that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), and the body reached an agreement with Sinner.

"I was shocked... I do think that he didn't do it on purpose", Mr Djokovic said on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday (11 November), "but of course he's responsible because those are the rules."