Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals moments after winning 101st career title

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to a shoulder injury after winning the 101st title of his carer at the Athens Open in Greece, with Lorenzo Musetti qualifying for the year-end tournament instead.

Djokovic defeated Musetti in a three-set, three-hour epic, prevailing 4-6 6-3 7-5, to win the Athens Open for the first time after relocating to Greece with his family earlier this year.

Musetti needed to win the Athens Open to qualify for the ATP Finals automatically, but he now joins Felix Auger-Aliassime in completing the eight-player line-up for Turin - thanks to Djokovic’s decision.

open image in gallery Djokovic had denied Musetti a place in the ATP Finals, but he then withdrew ( REUTERS )

The ATP Finals begin Turin on Sunday and it was always a possibility that the 38-year-old Djokovic, who had been scheduled to play in his first match on Monday, would pull out of the tournament.

Djokovic did not mention the ATP Finals during his on-court interview or during the trophy ceremony, but he did share a laugh with Musetti at the net after winning the match.

“An incredible battle… Three hours of a gruelling match, physically,” Djokovic said. “It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

“Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” said Musetti. “You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”

Djokovic’s second title of the season, after winning his 100th ATP Tour tournament at the Geneva Open in May, means the Serbian is now only two titles behind Roger Federer’s total of 103.

open image in gallery Djokovic celebrates with the trophy ( REUTERS )

There are only three men to have won over 100 titles in the Open era, with Jimmy Conners holding the overall men’s record with his 109 singles titles.

Djokovic had qualified for the ATP Finals for a record-equalling 18th time but he also withdrew from last year’s tournament, citing an injury, and was wearing shoulder strapping in Greece.

Musetti will replace Djokovic in the draw and join a group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur while Jannik Sinner will play Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Auger-Aliassime.

“Lorenzo Musetti will compete in the ATP Finals for the first time following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal due to a shoulder injury,” the ATP Tour said.

“Musetti will replace Djokovic in the Jimmy Connors Group as a direct acceptance. Alexander Bublik is now the first alternate and a second singles alternate will be confirmed in due course.”