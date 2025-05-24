Novak Djokovic makes history to finally claim 100th title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic finally claimed his 100th ATP Tour-level singles title with a hard-fought victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open.

Djokovic fought back from losing the first set and being a break down in the decider to beat Hurkacz 5-7 7-6 (2) 7-6 (2) in a gruelling contest lasting three hours and four minutes.

The Serbian is just the third man in the Open era – after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer – to win 100 ATP titles.

Djokovic, who turned 38 on Thursday, had not won a title since claiming Olympic gold in Paris last summer and had suffered immediate exits from previous clay-court events in Madrid and Monte Carlo.

Another painful defeat looked on the cards when he served two double faults to lose his serve in the opening game of the final set, but Hurkacz played an error-strewn eighth game to allow Djokovic to level at 4-4.

More costly errors from the big-serving Pole then allowed Djokovic to ease through the tie-break and complete the perfect preparation for his bid to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title in the French Open.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic finally got over the line for his 100th ATP Tour-level title

“I had to work for it, that’s for sure,” a relieved Djokovic said in an on-court interview before the ball boys and girls physically formed the number 100 in tribute at the presentation ceremony.

“Huby was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I had some chances to break his serve in the first set, I didn’t do it and then had a bad game that ended up with a double fault on set point.

“All of a sudden the match went to his side in a sense and I was obviously just trying to hang in there. I don’t know how I broke his serve, he probably broke himself in the third when he was 4-3 up but this is what happens on this level, the highest level, a few points decide the winner.

“An incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. So I’m just grateful to clinch the 100th here.”