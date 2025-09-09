England vs Serbia match paused after laser pen shone in Ezri Konsa’s face

England’s World Cup qualifying match against Serbia was briefly paused on Tuesday night, after a laser pen was pointed at Ezri Konsa’s face.

The match was stopped by the referee in the 38th minute on Tuesday (9 September). The Three Lions were 2-0 up when the incident happened.

Another laser pen also appeared to be shone at Reece James as he prepared to take a free-kick.

Play resumed after the short stoppage with a warning played out over the PA telling fans not to use pyrotechnics and laser pens.

England won the game 5-0.