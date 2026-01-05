Emmerdale serial killer shot dead ‘by his own sister’ in explosive Corriedale

Emmerdale serial killer John Sugden was shot dead as the ITV soap joined forces with Coronation Street in the explosive first-ever Corriedale episode.

The ITV soaps entwined on Monday (5 January), with characters from both shows involved in a deadly crash in Saddleworth.

John Sugden, on the run for the murder of several Emmerdale characters, survived the crash with his former partner Aaron Dingle, and ran off into the woods with his gun.

At the end of the episode, John’s lifeless body was seen in the woods, but in a twist, his sister Victoria Sugden was stood over him, leading fans to believe she was the one who shot him dead.