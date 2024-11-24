Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:23
Ed Sheeran crashes Ruben Amorim interview in awkward exchange
Global popstar Ed Sheeran has taken flack on social media after interrupting new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s first post-match interview.
The star embraced Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp during Amorim’s answer, following Ipswich’s 1-1 draw with United on 24 November.
“I love being back in the Premier League”, said Mr Sheeran.
Presenter Kelly Cates hurried the Perfect singer along to continue Amorim’s response, ending the awkward interaction.
Amorim reflected on his first game in charge with a frank description of his squad.
“They stay in the positions, they receive information and they try to use it in the game. That is very important.”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:47
The importance of education in tackling domestic abuse
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
32:58
The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:51
Massive fire destroys dozens of homes on Manila port
01:24
Mishal Husain’s best takedowns of politicians on BBC Radio 4
01:32
Elderly man missing in cold weather rescued by police
00:52
Israel strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
02:29
Dwayne Johnson: Advocating diverse cultures ‘critically important’
01:23
Jude Law reveals strict rules while filming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
00:48
Coleen Rooney reveals how Wayne keeps romance alive in marriage
00:27
Gwyneth Paltrow makes Timothée Chalamet kissing confession
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
00:52
RFK Jr. shares rare glimpse of family life in new video with grandkids
01:06
I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa reveals she’s been celibate for three years
01:41