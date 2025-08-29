Zelensky warns Russian strike an ‘attack on Europe and Trump’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russia's major aerial attack on Kyiv shows President Vladimir Putin is “choosing ballistics” instead of "real steps towards peace".

Speaking in his nightly address on Thursday (28 August), Zelensky said despite claims of being ready to negotiate, Moscow's war goals "have not changed".

Russia's early morning bombardment of the capital killed at least 21 people, wounded 48 and damaged European Union diplomatic offices, authorities said.

Zelensky warned: “Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace. This is a strike at Ukraine, this is a strike at Europe, this is also Russia's strike at President Trump.”