This is the moment prankster Jack Doherty was arrested on drug-related charges, having reportedly provoked police in Miami, Florida.

Officers arrested Doherty, 22, after he allegedly stepped into a road and blocked traffic to film content for his YouTube channel, which has over 15 million subscribers, on Saturday (15 November).

The YouTuber refused to comply with police instruction before being taken into custody, where a search revealed suspected amphetamine and cannabis, according to Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD).

Doherty was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.