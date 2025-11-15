YouTube prankster with 15 million followers arrested on drug charges in Miami

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

YouTube prankster Jack Doherty was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly disrupting traffic to film social media content.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after 8:45 a.m., Local 10 News reports.

Doherty was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence. He is accused of possessing amphetamine, a stimulant used to manage and treat ADHD and narcolepsy, and less than 20 grams of marijuana.

"The Miami Beach Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain public safety and order throughout the city—regardless of celebrity status," the agency said, according to CBS News. "The Department will continue to take proactive enforcement action against behavior that endangers residents, visitors, or officers and will hold all individuals accountable under the law."

The Independent has contacted representatives for Doherty and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, police officers stopped Doherty around 3:12 a.m. in the Entertainment District after he stepped into traffic to create video content.

He allegedly ignored multiple officer commands and warnings of possible arrest, even as his group urged him to comply, telling police, ‘Once I'm done with this bet.’”

Doherty was arrested for obstructing traffic and, during a search, officers found "half of an orange oval-shaped pill with 3 imprinted on it, consistent with a Schedule II amphetamine, as well as a black plastic container holding three hand-rolled suspected cannabis cigarettes weighing approximately 4.0 grams combined,” according to documents.

A TikTok capturing Doherty being detained by officers shows the influencer arguing with officials. Standing face-to-face, one officer told Doherty, “I don’t know who the f*** you think you are, bro.”

Hours before his arrest, Doherty livestreamed for hours on the platform Parti and shared footage of a yacht party.

His bond is set at $3,500. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Doherty gained fame in 2017 for viral videos of him flipping objects and creating mischievous pranks and stunts, amassing over 15 million YouTube subscribers, 10 million TikTok followers, and 3 million Instagram followers.