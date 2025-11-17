Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul? Date, time, undercard and which TV channel will it be on

Everything you need to know as former heavyweight champion Joshua goes to battle with YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul

Will Castle
Monday 17 November 2025 09:27 EST
Comments
Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua will fight in December
Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua will fight in December (Getty Images/Harry How/Richard Pelham)

Anthony Joshua will square off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bizarre yet seismic heavyweight clash this December.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, 36, ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring by fighting the 28-year-old American, posing the biggest and most dangerous challenge of Paul’s career.

The bout, to be fought at Miami’s Kaseya Centre, will not be an exhibition but rather a professional contest, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible.

Joshua comes into the bout off the back of his stoppage loss to Briton Daniel Dubois in September 2024, while Paul was due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed 14 November exhibition fight.

“Jake or anyone can get this work, no mercy,” said Joshua in a press release. “Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Joshua vs Paul:

When is the fight?

Joshua vs Paul will take place on Friday 19 December at the Kaseya Centre in Miami. Main event ringwalks will be expected to begin around 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.

Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua in December
Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua in December (AP)

Odds

Joshua win - 1/10

Paul win - 6/1

Draw - 20/1

Joshua ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring against the YouTuber-turned-boxer
Joshua ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring against the YouTuber-turned-boxer (PA Wire)

Fight card in full

The undercard for Joshua vs Paul has not yet be announced but will be revealed in due course.

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul (heavyweight)

