Labour MP Wes Streeting has firmly denied rumours of challenging party leader Sir Keir Starmer following an appearance on Sky News on Wednesday morning (12 November).

The health secretary lashed out at the source of the briefings, stating: "I think whoever's been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors."

Amid fears that PM's job is under threat after the Budget, Number 10 allies launched late-night briefings fighting on his behalf. Streeting called the circulating leadership rumours "unhelpful" and "self-defeating."