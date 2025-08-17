Ukrainians left disappointed at Trump rolling out red carpet for ‘tyrant’ Putin

Ukrainians have reacted with anger to the welcome received by Russian president Vladimir Putin as he arrived in Alaska for a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday (15 Aug).

Trump failed to secure assurances from Putin to an end to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, despite describing the meeting as “great progress”.

However, residents in Kyiv were less enthusiastic. “I was hoping that the U.S. wouldn’t roll out the red carpet for an enemy. How can you welcome a tyrant like this?” said Natalya Lypei, 66, who lost her son during the war.

Another, 60-year-old Natalya Cucil, said: “There are no results. I am very surprised that Trump, the leader of a country that acts as an international police force and is always trying to maintain order in the world, meets with a terrorist who is wanted by the whole world.”