Donald Trump called a female reporter “stupid” after she questioned him about claims he made regarding the Washington DC shooting.

Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly shot and killed National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, arrived in the US under former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome scheme in 2021.

After the reporter challenged Trump’s claim that the Biden administration improperly vetted Afghan nationals brought to the US, the US president asked her, “Are you a stupid person?”

“Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

It comes after Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy” after she attempted to follow up on a question about Jeffrey Epstein on 18 November.