First National Guard shooting victim named as Trump condemns ‘act of terror’ in Washington DC – live updates

Donald Trump calls for reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who entered under Biden administration after National Guard shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One of the two National Guard troops shot by in Washington, D.C., Wednesday has been named as Andrew Wolfe of West Virginia, with his former high school reporting on Facebook that he is undergoing surgery and remains in a criticial condition.

The two Guardsmen were critically wounded in a shooting outside of a metro station in downtown Washington close to the White House on the eve of Thanksgiving in what officials described as a targeted ambush.

Overnight, President Donald Trump condemned the attack as a “act of terror” and a “crime against humanity” in a televised address from Mar-a-Lago.

The suspect has since been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the country in September 2021 and was granted asylum by the Trump administration in April, according to CNN.

Trump has nevertheless blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for allowing Lakanwal entry under Operation Allies Welcome following the American military’s withdrawal from his homeland.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has since announced that it will stop processing all immigration requests from Afghans “indefinitely” and “effective immediately.”