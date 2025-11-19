Donald Trump’s five most controversial confrontations with journalists

Donald Trump has drawn renewed attention in recent months for a series of confrontations with female journalists.

The incidents include calling a female reporter “Piggy” during a briefing and mocking the accent of a French correspondent.

He also snapped at a journalist in the Oval Office when pressed on policy matters, criticised another for interrupting him, and engaged in a tense exchange with a reporter who asked the Saudi crown prince about 9/11 and the Khashoggi killing.

All five episodes involved women journalists and took place over the past four months.

Watch the top five moments highlighting Trump’s interactions with the press during this period.