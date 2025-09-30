A British man and his son on a “rowdy stag do” were dragged off a Ryanair flight by armed French police.

Cheers were heard as gendarmes grappled with members of the group before escorting the men off the Luton to Alicante flight, which had been diverted to Toulouse due to a “small group of passengers who became disruptive onboard”, according to Ryanair.

Fellow passengers reported the group fighting with each other, spitting on seats and putting their feet on headrests, prior to their removal.