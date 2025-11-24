Sir Trevor McDonald backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign

Sir Trevor McDonald has announced his support to help reunite missing children with their families as the veteran newsreader backed The Independent's SafeCall campaign.

The appeal, run with the charity Missing People, has now received more than £75,000 in donations as momentum builds behind efforts to launch a new 24-hour service for young people in crisis.

In a video message, Sir Trevor said: “ Behind every young missing person, there's a story, and it's not always a pleasant story. It's a story of fear, of desperation, a cry for help, a real cry for help.

“SafeCall would be there to change those stories and to make life seem a lot better for those people who are involved in this desperate search for reality.”

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People, enough for one child to get help.