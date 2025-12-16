Michelle and Barack Obama were set to meet Rob Reiner on night of director’s death

Michelle Obama has revealed that she and her husband Barack were due to see Rob Reiner on the night of his death.

On Sunday (14 December), the legendary Hollywood director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home. Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (15 December), the former first lady said that she was supposed to see the couple, whom she has “known for many years”.

She added: “Unlike some people, Rob and Michelle are some of the most decent and courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazy; they are passionate people.”