Trump calls Rob Reiner 'a deranged person' as he doubles down on criticism of dead director

Legendary Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death on Sunday at their Los Angeles home.

Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is “responsible” for his parents' deaths, LAPD detectives said.

Reiner, 32, and his father were seen arguing at a party Saturday evening, friends told the Los Angeles Times.

He is being held without bail and will appear in court at 8:30 am local time on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Rob Reiner directed iconic movies, including This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and A Few Good Men.

While tributes poured in for the slain couple, President Donald Trump blamed liberal Reiner’s death on what he called “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” in a post on Truth Social. A number of prominent GOP members joined in calls urging Trump to take the message down.

When pressed about the comments, President Trump doubled down. "Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all,” he told reporters. “He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned.”

“I thought he was very bad for our country."