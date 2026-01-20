Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:11
Danish MP says Stephen Miller should be ‘kept away from young women’ after Greenland comments
A member of the Danish parliament has sparked controversy by claiming White House advisor Stephen Miller should be “kept away from young women” and "has the mentality of a rapist" after Miller suggested the US should take control of Greenland.
Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff made the comments on Fox News on (NEEDS DATE), arguing that “Denmark cannot defend Greenland” and “cannot control the territory of Greenland”.
Appearing on MS Now on (DATE), Rasmus Jarlov, a member of the Danish parliament, said: “I hope he’s kept away from young women, because that’s the mentality of a rapist. You can’t defend yourself, so I’m going to take you. That’s basically what he’s saying.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the United States needs control of Greenland for national security reasons.
Up next
06:35
These are the films taking over awards season
05:52
Euphoria, Blade Runner, and the TV shows dominating 2026
07:17
Inside Netflix’s unhinged Christmas universe
05:16
Why Zootropolis 2 is the ultimate underdog story
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
41:50
Dr Alex George and therapist Anna Mathur on how to feel happier
48:45
Alice Liveing on the dark side of fitness influencers
40:57
Millie Mackintosh on the true cost of alcohol
37:44
Jules Von Hep and Brendan J Dunlop on male body image and beauty
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
01:02:38
‘Putin’s whole life revolves around war – he’s manipulating Trump’
02:08
Former MI6 chief says Britain must get ready for war
08:31
Washed Away: A city under siege and a country in climate chaos
59:36
UK’s most senior army officer on Ukraine, Iraq and breaking the rules
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
02:20
Sponsored
Gabriel Nussbaum on five money habits worth starting in 2026
02:49
Sponsored
Santa-approved budgeting: The guide to a smarter Christmas
02:50
Sponsored
Saving or investing? Ask your future self…
03:09
Sponsored
Money Smart: ‘That Money Guy’ teaches you how to spend wisely
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks