A member of the Danish parliament has sparked controversy by claiming White House advisor Stephen Miller should be “kept away from young women” and "has the mentality of a rapist" after Miller suggested the US should take control of Greenland.

Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff made the comments on Fox News on (NEEDS DATE), arguing that “Denmark cannot defend Greenland” and “cannot control the territory of Greenland”.

Appearing on MS Now on (DATE), Rasmus Jarlov, a member of the Danish parliament, said: “I hope he’s kept away from young women, because that’s the mentality of a rapist. You can’t defend yourself, so I’m going to take you. That’s basically what he’s saying.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the United States needs control of Greenland for national security reasons.