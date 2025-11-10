Prince William opened up about the “difficult questions” he faced from his children after Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, the Prince of Wales said the couple have been “completely honest” with George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, following both their mother and grandfather’s health battles.

William said: “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.”

The future King also spoke about royal family life, from who does the most school runs to why Prince George does not yet have a mobile phone.