Prince William refused to discuss the scandal surrounding his uncle Andrew when he was pressed on the future of royal family .

The Prince of Wales was asked about his recent comments to Eugene Levy that he would pursue “change for good” when he is King, in an in interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour this week.

Instead William focused on his Earthshot initiative, praising those involved and stating: “Change will come from backing them not by what I do.”

He added: “I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world.”