Homeland Security share Pokemon-inspired video of ICE raids

The Department of Homeland Security has shared a montage of ICE raids alongside clips and music from the Pokemon theme song, as the Trump administration continues to ramp up its hardline stance on immigration.

In the compilation of footage, which was posted on Monday (22 September), enforcement agents can be seen arresting individuals, whilst clips of the popular anime show are interspersed throughout.

The one-minute video, captioned with “Gotta Catch ‘em All!”, ends with Pokemon cards showing the people arrested and their alleged crimes.

The video has prompted fury online, with one comment branding it as “shameful” and another asking Nintendo to sue the US government for using the theme song.

The Independent has contacted Nintendo for a response.