This is the moment a couple in Florida were ambushed outside their house after the criminals planted an AirTag on their vehicle and tracked them home.

The victims were held at gunpoint by two men who forced them into their garage before an alarm caused the criminals to flee on August 19.

Detectives in Odessa discovered an AirTag tracking device on the victims’ car.

Both suspects have now been apprehended. Luis Charles, 26, was taken into custody in Tampa on October 8, 2025, and Odardy Maldonado-Rodriguez, 32, was arrested in Pasco County on October 10, 2025.