Fiery meteor sighting leaves onlookers in awe across Australia

A meteor caused widespread awe across Australia as people across the state of Victoria captured it falling to earth.

Onlookers were left stunned when a bright object appeared to fall from the sky and hit the ground with a bang on Sunday (10 August).

Footage from CCTV and dashcams shows the glowing object lighting up the nighttime sky, shocking onlookers.

Scientists later confirmed that the flash was indeed a meteor, and the bang could have been a sonic boom - a loud noise created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.