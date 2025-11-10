JD Vance jokes about job complaints while visiting Walter Reed patients

JD Vance said he would remember a military veteran "every time I'm bitching about my job" as he visited service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Monday (10 November).

The vice president and his wife Usha Vance vistited the medical center to meet with soldiers, veterans and other service members a day before the United States celebrates Veterans Day.

The Vances spoke with patients and providers, listened to them about the soldiers' injuries and treatment plans, and handed out challenge coins while posing for photos.

"We'll be rooting for you. It's seriously amazing. I really admire your spirit... Every time I'm bitching about my job, I'll remember this guy," Mr Vance told a patient.