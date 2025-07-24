Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan famously ripped off his shirt in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention last summer, in a resurfaced clip following his death.

Hogan spoke at the RNC on behalf of Trump as part of his re-election campaign.

The WWE legend’s death was announced on Thursday (24 July).

He was 71.

Medics were reportedly called to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home Thursday morning.

In May, a spokesperson for the retired wrestling legend, 71, told TMZ that he had undergone “a little fusion procedure” on his neck.