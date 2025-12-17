An Evri delivery worker has claimed police have investigated staff over parcel theft within the courier company.

In a BBC Panorama episode which aired on Monday (December 15), an anonymous Evri courier told the broadcaster staff had been detained by police at Evri delivery centres “on several occasions”.

”Either delivery unit staff, or the delivery unit manager has been detained by the police and carted off with a whole load of parcels,” the courier said, adding “I know theft is happening”.

Evri told The Independent in a statement: "The BBC Panorama programme, airing during our busiest season, relies on cases that do not reflect who we are or the dedication of thousands of local couriers serving their communities everyday. The company said it "will deliver about 900 million parcels this year”.