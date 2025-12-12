Delivery giant announces 2,500 new jobs in huge UK recruitment drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delivery giant Evri has launched a significant recruitment drive, aiming to fill 2,500 new positions across its operations throughout the UK.

This substantial expansion follows the company's merger with rival DHL’s UK ecommerce business earlier this year, alongside its recent acquisitions of other logistics firms such as Coll-8 and UK Mail.

The parcel delivery specialist, which was previously known as part of the Hermes parcel group before its acquisition by US private equity firm Apollo for around £2.7 billion last year, is seeking a wide array of staff.

New roles will encompass head office corporate positions, couriers, and essential depot and hub workers, in addition to roles within the former DHL operation, which is slated to become Evri Premium next year.

Evri stated that this extensive hiring spree is a direct response to a considerable surge in parcel volumes.

The company reported a 12 per cent increase, handling 425 million parcels in the half-year to August 30, compared with the same period a year earlier. This growth has been further bolstered by a strategic £36 million investment in its infrastructure.

Martijn de Lange, chief executive of Evri Group, said: “We continue to deliver phenomenal growth at Evri, and none more so than within our hard-working courier network, who are truly the backbone of our business.

“At a time when many companies are reducing headcount and unemployment is growing, we’re proud to be creating thousands of opportunities and leading the way with initiatives like Evri Plus.”

The announcement comes ahead of a BBC Panorama investigation into the business. Evri has disputed claims which are to be broadcast on Monday.

Earlier this year, an Ofcom survey found Evri had the least satisfied customers when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help.

The delivery giant managed a customer satisfaction score of 31 per cent – compared with Amazon and FedEx which, at the top of the rankings, both got a 57 per cent score.

Evri also had the highest level of dissatisfaction with contact processes, scoring 41 per cent.

The delivery giant said that while it was “great” to receive recognition of its progress, it still had “further improvements planned” and knows it has more to do.