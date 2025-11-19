Evri says it is seeing more deliveries than ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parcel delivery firm Evri delivered nearly 50 million more parcels in the first half of this year, a surge attributed to the booming second-hand shopping market and online platforms.

Despite ranking last in Ofcom's customer satisfaction survey, Evri stated it is "delivering more parcels than ever".

Over the six months to August 30, 425 million parcels were processed – 47 million more than the same period last year.

The company also noted a significant 56 per cent year-on-year rise in parcels delivered for smaller businesses.

Evri attributed its revenue growth, which saw group revenues climb 12 per cent to £973 million for the half-year, partly to the strength of online marketplaces and "pre-loved" websites.

This trend sees more consumers finding ways to make money from their own wardrobes, with sellers increasingly using Evri to ship their items.

Evri extended its partnership with Vinted for another four years in July.

The company also revealed a 22 per cent jump in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and other costs, to £209 million, for the half-year.

The latest financial results come after an Ofcom survey found Evri had the least satisfied customers when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help.

Evri managed a customer satisfaction score of 31 per cent – compared with Amazon and FedEx which, at the top of the rankings, both got a 57 per cent score.

Evri also had the highest level of dissatisfaction with contact processes, scoring 41 per cent.

Martijn De Lange, Evri’s chief executive, said the firm was being recognised for efforts into “transforming our customer experience”.

“We’re delivering more parcels than ever, expanding our client base, and improving profitability – all while continuing to invest in the future of delivery,” he said.

He added: “Receiving independent recognition from Citizens Advice and YouGov for how we are transforming our customer experience is significant and a testament to our hard work.”