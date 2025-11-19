Evri says it is seeing more deliveries than ever

Parcel delivery firm Evri delivered nearly 50 million more parcels in the first half of this year, a surge attributed to the booming second-hand shopping market and online platforms.
Despite ranking last in Ofcom's customer satisfaction survey, Evri stated it is "delivering more parcels than ever".
Over the six months to August 30, 425 million parcels were processed – 47 million more than the same period last year.
The company also noted a significant 56 per cent year-on-year rise in parcels delivered for smaller businesses.
Evri attributed its revenue growth, which saw group revenues climb 12 per cent to £973 million for the half-year, partly to the strength of online marketplaces and "pre-loved" websites.
This trend sees more consumers finding ways to make money from their own wardrobes, with sellers increasingly using Evri to ship their items.
Evri extended its partnership with Vinted for another four years in July.
The company also revealed a 22 per cent jump in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and other costs, to £209 million, for the half-year.
The latest financial results come after an Ofcom survey found Evri had the least satisfied customers when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help.
Evri managed a customer satisfaction score of 31 per cent – compared with Amazon and FedEx which, at the top of the rankings, both got a 57 per cent score.
Evri also had the highest level of dissatisfaction with contact processes, scoring 41 per cent.
Martijn De Lange, Evri’s chief executive, said the firm was being recognised for efforts into “transforming our customer experience”.
“We’re delivering more parcels than ever, expanding our client base, and improving profitability – all while continuing to invest in the future of delivery,” he said.
He added: “Receiving independent recognition from Citizens Advice and YouGov for how we are transforming our customer experience is significant and a testament to our hard work.”
