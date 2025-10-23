Video: Suspect plants pipe bombs near DNC day before Capitol riots

The FBI has released new footage as they continue to investigate who planted pipe bombs at the offices of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) on 5 January 2021 – a day before the Capitol Building insurrection.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect placing the first bag, believed to contain a pipe bomb, underneath a bench outside the DNC, and the second in an alley behind the RNC. The devices did not detonate.

The day after, thousands of rioters – incited by President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen – breached the Capitol Building and broke into chambers and offices.