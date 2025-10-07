Aquarium asks Canadian government for money — or it’ll euthanise 30 whales

Marineland, the tourist attraction located near Niagara Falls, has reportedly asked the Canadian government for emergency funding to care for its remaining whales, warning that euthanasia may be the only option without support.

The plea comes after Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson blocked the park’s plan to transfer 30 belugas to a Chinese aquarium, citing Canada’s 2019 ban on captive whale breeding and performances.

Once an amusement park, zoo, and aquarium spanning nearly 1,000 acres, Marineland closed to visitors in 2024 and now claims it is bankrupt. .Since 2019, 20 whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died at the facility.

The attraction says China's Chimelong was the only option for the belugas as no sanctuary that could help exists and there is no other marine park with enough room