Watch: Student handcuffed after Doritos bag mistaken for gun by AI security system

Bodycam footage shows the moment a student was handcuffed and searched by armed police after an AI-driven security system flagged his empty Doritos bag as a firearm.

Taki Allen, 16, said he had been eating the snack after football practice at Kenwood High School in Baltimore and put the empty bag in his pocket when police arrived at the school.

Allen said police then found the bag of Doritos he had been eating.

Principal Kate Smith said school administrators had received an alert that someone on school property may have had a weapon, and she had contacted the school resource officer, who contacted the local precinct.

Baltimore County Police Department told WBAL-TV officers responded to a report of “a suspicious person with a weapon,” and after the person was searched, “it was determined the subject was not in possession of any weapons.”