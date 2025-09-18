Adorable baby chimp pulls faces to visitors at Dallas Zoo

Watch as an adorable baby chimpanzee pulls faces to passing visitors at Dallas Zoo.

Footage shared on social media on Saturday (13 September) shows Makutu interacting with people behind a glass wall, making silly faces and pressing his hands up to the barrier.

Makutu, who was born in January, was the first chimpanzee to be born at the Texas zoo in over 10 years.

The eight-month-old’s name means “ears” in Chichewa, a Bantu language spoken in Malawi. The zoo said they chose his name based on his “irresistibly adorable big ears.”