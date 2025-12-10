Do you require a repeat prescription? A health expert has issued an important warning ahead of Christmas.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday (10 December), Dr Oscar Duke said that this Friday (12 December) is a “very important date for everyone’s diaries”.

He explained that as many GP practices will be closed over Christmas, coupled with the fact that doctors after often inundated with patients over the colder months, it is important that you order your repeat prescriptions early.

“ Get in early to request your repeat medicines so that you've got your stock and you're not stressing,” he said.