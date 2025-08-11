TV doctor Dr Hilary Jones’ son threatened with knife in terrifying encounter

Lorraine star Dr Hilary Jones has shared that his son was “threatened with a knife” whilst conducting a doctor’s surgery.

Appearing on the daytime show on Monday (11 August), the TV doctor discussed the rising number of NHS staff experiencing violence and abuse in the workplace, telling host Ranvir Singh that it “has to stop”.

Jones said: “He was conducting a GP surgery and a patient leans over the desk brandishing a knife, threatening him with a knife.”

He reassured Singh and viewers that his son “dealt with it really well”.