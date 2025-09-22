Elton John gives Lola Young keys to his house after losing bet

This is the moment that Elton John gives the keys to his house to Lola Young after he lost a bet.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Sunday (21 September), the 78-year-old singer revealed that he told the “Messy” singer that he would let her move into his house if her new song “d£aler” didn’t hit No.1 on the charts.

“It’s not there yet, and it better hurry up, but in the meantime I’m giving you the keys to the house. But can we stay the odd night?” he joked, with Young replying: “No sorry, it’s mine now.”

The clip ends with a photo of the two, with the writing: “I’m sure Elton spends all day wishing his house was still his too” and “sorry buddy” as “d£aler” plays over the top.