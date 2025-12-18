Doctor’s top tips on how to avoid dreaded heartburn at Christmas

A doctor has shared his top tips on how to avoid festive heartburn with Christmas Day fast approaching.

Dr Hilary Jones said there is a hit on the NHS website every 13 seconds on 25 December of people asking for advice about heartburn.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Thursday (18 December), his tips include which foods to eat — and ones to avoid — as well as the best festive tipples to steer clear of a burning pain in the chest, and even which side to sleep on.