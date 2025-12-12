Alison Hammond revealed that the Duchess of Sussex messaged her on Instagram after the Duke of Sussex's viral video recreating one of her iconic Great British Bake Off moments.

Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert lip-synced a moment from the Channel 4 show in which the presenter, 50, misunderstood contestant Mark Lutton and thought he said "beg" instead of "bake."

Hammond told Loose Women that Meghan tagged her on Instagram in her reaction to the video and sent her a direct message.

"You're basically BFFs," presenter Charlene White said.