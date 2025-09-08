Dogs hit the waves at annual Californian surf-a-thon

Dozens of dogs hit the waves at a yearly canine surfing event in California on Sunday September 7.

The 20th annual Dog Surf-A-Thon kicked off at San Diego’s Del Mar Dog Beach. The competition raises funds to support orphaned pets at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

More than 50 dogs participated in the event, which reportedly featured 10-minute contests between different breed sizes. In video posted to Instagram Monday, dogs can be seen expertly riding small waves to shore. One daredevil even surfed in backwards.