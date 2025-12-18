Victoria Beckham reveals husband David’s most ‘annoying’ trait: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Victoria Beckham has revealed the thing she finds most annoying about her husband Sir David Beckham, branding the trait “embarrassing”.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Seth Cohen on Tuesday (16 December), the fashion designer shared how the footballer always insists the couple arrive early for any event.

“David likes to be early for everything. We went to a party recently and we were there before the waiting staff. It's embarrassing at this point,” she said.

Cohen said due to Sir David’s recent knighthood, they should in fact arrive late to everything, with Posh Spice replying: “Exactly what I say.”