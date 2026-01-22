The Traitors star Stephen ‘puts big boy pants on’ to turn on Rachel

This is the moment Traitors star Stephen turned on fellow Traitor Rachel, trying to make the other players question her authenticity.

After Rachel told Stephen not to read too much into her mentioning him to other players, he set about cementing his own place in the final of the 2026 series during Thursday’s show (22 January).

Speaking to the Faithfuls at breakfast, he said: “Last night, Faraaz said he thinks Rachel is a traitor. I feel like I’ve given her a free pass until this point.”

Later, speaking to the camera, Stephen admitted that despite promising Rachel he wouldn’t write her name down as a Traitor, he would be “stupid” not to plant seeds of doubt among the others. “I’ve got to put my big boy pants on and go with it,” he added.