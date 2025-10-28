Prunella Scales on how Timothy West marriage remained unchanged over 60 years

Prunella Scales reflected on how her marriage to Timothy West remained unchanged over 60 years in a moving 2023 interview.

The video has resurfaced after Scales’s death on Monday, 27 October.

Scales told the BBC that West was “somebody I respect very much and quite admire.” The pair were married for 61 years.

Scales was best known for her role in the BBC Two sitcom Fawlty Towers, portraying highly-strung hotelier Basil Fawlty's (John Cleese) wife, Sybil, as they tried to keep their hotel and marriage afloat.

She was diagnosed with vascular dementia, a common type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, in 2013.

Her family announced her death aged 93 on Tuesday, saying she died peacefully at home in London.