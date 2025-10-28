Prunella Scales death: Fawlty Towers actor dies aged 93

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prunella Scales, the English actor best known for portraying Sybil Fawlty in the acclaimed sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died aged 93.

The actor died “peacefully at home in London yesterday,” her sons Samuel and Joseph said in a statement, adding that their mother had been watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

“Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” they said.

“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Scales rose to fame across two seasons of the Bafta-winning comedy series between 1975 and 1979, as the bossy wife to John Cleese’s eccentric hotelier Basil Fawlty.

As Sybil, Scales cemented her career as the queen of British television sitcoms with her big hair, high heels, vicious laugh and domineering presence. Set in an eccentric hotel in Torquay, Devon, Fawlty Towers follows the dysfunctional management team’s attempts to run the hotel as they encounter demanding guests and absurd situations.

open image in gallery Prunella Scales as Sybil Fawlty in ‘Fawlty Towers’ ( BBC )

Scales also played a sly Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question of Attribution, for which she was nominated for a Bafta TV award.

Born Prunella Margaret Rumney Illingworth in 1932 to actress Catherine Scales and army lieutenant John Richardson Illingworth, Scales started her career in 1951 as an assistant stage manager at the Bristol Old Vic before turning her attention to stage and screen roles.

Her career break came in the early Sixties sitcom Marriage Lines, starring opposite Richard Briers as a pair of newlyweds, who are bored with domestic life.

After the success of Fawlty Towers, Scales worked with Geraldine McEwan and Nigel Hawthorne for the television adaptation of E.F. Benson's stories of Mapp and Lucia, which aired on ITV between 1985 and 1986. As Miss Elizabeth Mapp, Scales played a snobby socialite who ran the social life at the fictional town of Tilling-on-Sea.

Scales met her husband of 61 years, the late actor Timothy West, while filming a BBC television play called She Died Young, in 1961. The couple married in 1963, and have two sons, actor Samuel West, and Joseph West. Timothy died in November 2024 from a brain injury following a fall.

open image in gallery Timothy West stars with his wife Prunella Scales and Rodney Bewes in the play 'Big In Brazil' at the Old Vic Theatre, London ( Getty )

The couple starred together in several acting roles as a powerhouse acting duo, including in the play 1984 Big In Brazil at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

In her longest sitcom role, Scales played the widow Sarah France, heroine of the ITV drama After Henry, which aired between 1988 and 1992. The series followed a fortysomething Sarah caught in a bind between her manipulative mother and teenage daughter, who both demanded her attention.

In her most recent Scales made a voice cameo in Queen, a stage dramatisation of Queen Victoria’s letters, which finished its run in 2024 in London. She voiced Queen Victoria.

Scales played the character more than 400 times in An Evening With Queen Victoria, a play written for her by Katrina Hendrey in 1979.

She played Queen Victoria on several more occasions, including in the BBC drama-documentary Victoria: An Intimate History, which aired in 2003.

Between 2014 and 2021, Scales and her husband appeared in the travel documentary series Great Canal Journeys, in which they travelled on narrowboats around the UK’s canal network. In the final series of the programme, West said that Scales’s condition had worsened, and that she was also losing her hearing.

open image in gallery Prunella Scales and Timothy West photographed in 1976 ( Getty )

Scales was diagnosed with vascular dementia, a common type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, in 2013. West, the actor’s late husband, wrote of her condition in his 2023 memoir, Pru and Me, which gave an insight into her memory and her taking a step back from acting.

She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.