Watch: Lord Sugar is grilled by kids in special Children in Need sketch

The Apprentice dynamic saw a rare switch around in a special sketch for BBC's Children in Need on Friday (14 November) with kids taking turns to grill Lord Alan Sugar.

"Why is your name Lord Sugar when you are so salty all the time," one kid asked the businessman, prompting laughs from Lord Sugar's assistants Tim Campbell and Karren Brady.

The telethon also saw segments from other beloved BBC programmes such as EastEnders and Gladiators, as they celebrated 40 years of Pudsey Bear.