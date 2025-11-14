Children in Need returns with EastEnders and Gladiators sketches and live music

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon is poised for its return, promising an evening packed with engaging sketches and musical performances designed to raise crucial funds for young people across the UK.

This year’s broadcast will be hosted by a familiar line-up including Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, and Lenny Rush.

Viewers can anticipate comedic segments from beloved BBC programmes such as The Apprentice, EastEnders, and Gladiators. Musical highlights will feature performances from McFly singer Tom Fletcher and Eurovision stars Remember Monday.

Tom Fletcher, 40, is set to make his television debut alongside his son Buzz, performing a song titled "Thread Of Hope."

Accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, the track originates from a 25-minute animated CBeebies film, also named "Thread Of Hope," which is scheduled for release on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this December.

The film and a companion book, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, commemorate 40 years of Pudsey Bear, following a young boy named Jai on a journey of healing with Pudsey, encountering children connected by a "golden thread of kindness."

Fletcher expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "When I was invited to perform a song from the animation with my son for the very first time, I knew it was a truly special opportunity.

“Sharing that moment together will be so incredibly meaningful, especially as it celebrates Pudsey’s 40-year legacy.

“Across the UK, children and young people are facing challenges that no-one should face alone. Everyone needs a thread of hope, and I hope that through this performance, as well as the animation and book, we can raise vital funds and awareness to ensure children have the support, care and connection they need when it matters most."

His son Buzz added: "I am so excited to be performing alongside my dad for the first time on TV, I have seen how incredibly hard my dad has worked on the animation and book, so feel really proud to be standing beside him for such a brilliant cause."

Eurovision representatives Remember Monday will deliver a rendition of Lou Reed’s "Perfect Day," also backed by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

This classic, famously re-recorded by a star-studded ensemble including David Bowie and U2’s Bono in 1997 as a charity single for Children In Need, will accompany a montage of testimonies from young individuals who have benefited from the charity’s support.

Remember Monday commented: "All three of us grew up watching Children In Need every year, it’s such a special event, we can’t believe we’re getting to be a part of it. Performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra is truly a bucket-list moment for us, and we feel incredibly lucky to get to sing such an iconic song for such an amazing cause."

The BBC Children In Need Choir will also return, comprising 16 children supported by Children In Need-funded projects, performing a special arrangement of Coldplay’s "Yellow."

BBC Children In Need will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday.